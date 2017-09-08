Taxi in Carl Arnaiz killing now with NBI

THE taxi that was ridden by a teen who was tortured and killed in an alleged robbery attempt has been turned over by its management to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Representatives of R&E Taxi based in Baesa, Caloocan City went to the NBI headquarters on Taft Avenue in Manila on Friday morning, bringing with them the documents showing the whereabouts of Tomas Bagcal, 54. Bagcal was the taxi driver allegedly robbed by Carl Arnaiz on Aug. 18.

As of posting time, Bagcal remains missing.

The representatives led by Pet Lanuza, president of the R&E labor union, turned over the daily time record showing that Bagcal reported to work on Aug. 17 at 4:22 p.m. and returned to the garage the following day at 9:05 a.m.

He also wrote the report that he was a victim of a hold- up. Bagcal had been with R&E Taxi since 2008. He earned a college degree in 1984 at La Sallete College in Santiago City with the course Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, major in banking and finance.

His last duty was last Sept. 3 at 4:23 p.m. and he returned to the garage the following day at 5:16 a.m. The plate number of his taxi unit is UWK-620.

The recovered taxi will undergo forensic tests for crucial information to establish that Arnaiz at least rode the taxi.

Arnaiz, 19, a resident of Cainta, Rizal allegedly held up Bagcal on Aug. 18 in Caloocan City.

Bagcal reported the incident to police who immediately conducted a follow-up operation.

Arnaiz was arrested while Bagcal resumed driving his cab.

On Sept. 7, Arnaiz was found in a morgue 10 days after he left his house.