Taxi driver in Carl Arnaiz slay missing – NBI

THE lone witness who can prove whether a former University of the Philippines student was killed by Caloocan police in August is now missing, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Thursday.

Tomas Bagcal, 54, was last seen by Caloocan Police last Aug. 28 when he gave his second affidavit on the death of Carl Arnaiz, whom he accused of robbery. Since that time, Bagcal was nowhere to be found.

NBI Metro Manila head Cesar Bacani said investigators went to the house of Bagcal in Ipil, Marikina Heights where his wife, a teacher at the University of the Philippines, lives with their children.

Bagcal, from Aurora in Isabela, was a former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) and his family was well-off.

“According to the wife, they have been separated for a long time. That Bagcal only visited them from time to time,” Bacani told The Manila Times.

The NBI official added that agents also looked for Bagcal last Monday at the headquarters of R&E Taxi in Baesa, Caloocan City but were told that he had not returned since Aug. 28.

Arnaiz, 19, a resident of Cainta, Rizal allegedly held up Bagcal on Aug. 18 in Caloocan City.

Bagcal reported the incident to police who immediately conducted a follow-up operation.

Arnaiz was arrested while Bagcal resumed driving his cab.

On Sept. 7, Arnaiz was found in a morgue 10 days after he left his house.