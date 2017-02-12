Taxi flag-down rate back at P40

STARTING Monday, the flag-down rate for taxis will be P40.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on Saturday said the new flag-down rate will be implemented nationwide, except in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The P40 flag-down rate covers the first 500 meters. There will be no rate increase for succeeding meters, as well as for waiting time.

The agency said a P35 provisional flag-down rate for taxi services in CAR will be implemented.

The LTFRB approved the petition of transport groups for a fare adjustment because of the almost weekly oil price increases.

Meanwhile, the board reminded jeepney operators and drivers to observe the minimum fare rates for regular passengers and to give discounts to students, senior citizens, and persons with disability (PWDs).

Starting on Wednesday, the minimum fare for regular passengers was increased to P8 from P7 for the first four kilometers.

Meanwhile, the discounted fares for students, senior citizens, and PWDs will be P6.40, from P5.60.