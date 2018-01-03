Taxi group seeks P50 flagdown rate after implementation of new tax reform law

TAXI operators and drivers are seeking a P50 flagdown rate to cushion the impact of the new tax reform package on their operations.

“Taxi fleet operating in the National Capital Region is down to 40 percent because of high operating cost, and is expected to be further affected due to the impact of TRAIN Law unless appropriate fare adjustment is immediately implemented,” Bong Suntay, president of the Philippine National Taxi Organization (PNTO), said in an interview on Wednesday.

Suntay also urged the implementation of a P13.50 per kilometer rate and P2.50 per minute of waiting time.

Aileen Lizada, spokesperson of the Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB), said that petitions need to be justified before the government could issue an order.

“They need to justify why the Board should grant a fare increase and what services will be delivered and likewise we need to hear the side of the commuters’ group before the Board will issue any order,” Lizada said.

“We need to study this very well because the government also lowered income tax percentage,” Lizada added.

Oil prices are expected to increase as excise tax and value added tax will be levied on petroleum products under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which became effective on January 1, 2018. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO