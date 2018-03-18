Taxing fringe benefits

Picture this: a manager from a pharmaceutical company has been given a car for him to use during sales calls. |

He also uses the car during weekends and is practically the family car enjoyed by his wife and kids. How would the car be characterized considering that both the pharmaceutical company and the manager benefit from its use? For tax purposes, would you consider it part of the manager’s compensation, or should it be properly considered as a “fringe benefit?”

Revenue Regulations (RR) No. 8-2018, the new income tax regulations, define “fringe benefits” to mean any good, service or other benefit granted in cash or in kind, other than the basic compensation, by an employer to an individual employee, such as, but not limited to housing; expense accounts; vehicles; household personnel (maid, driver); interest on loans at less than market rate; club membership fees; expenses for foreign travel; holiday and vacation expenses; education assistance; and life or health insurance and other non-life insurance premiums.

As fringe benefits are helpful in increasing employees’ productivity, they are generally considered by employers as ordinary and necessary trade, business or professional expenses.

However, for fringe benefit expenses to be allowed as a deduction, it is necessary for employers to pay the fringe benefit tax (FBT).

Note though, not all fringe benefits are taxable, such as:

Fringe benefits which are exempted from tax under special laws (generally, separation benefits granted to employees are not subject to FBT);

Contributions of the employer relating to retirement, insurance and hospitalization benefit plans;

Benefits given to rank and file employees;

De minimis benefits (privileges furnished by employers, such as rice subsidies, that are of relatively small value to promote the health and efficiency of employees);

Fringe benefits necessary to the trade, business or profession of the employer;

Fringe benefits for the convenience of or advantage of the employer.

So how is FBT computed? Under RR No. 8-2018, payment of the FBT is the responsibility of the employer, the rate of which is at 35 percent on the grossed-up monetary value (GMV) of the fringe benefits granted to an employee. The GMV, on the other hand, is determined by dividing the actual monetary value of the fringe benefit by 65 percent.

To illustrate, Mr. Z is a Filipino Executive Vice President of ABC Inc., a local advertising company. Apart from his basic salary, the company pays for the monthly wages of Mr. Z’s driver at P10,000. How much is the FBT that ABC Inc. is liable for?

The first step is to compute for the GMV:

GMV = actual monetary value of the fringe benefit divided by 65 percent

GMV = P10,000/65 percent

GMV = P15,384.61

Next, we compute for the FBT:

FBT = 35 percent X GMV

FBT = 35 percent X P15,384.61

FBT = P5,384.61

Note that in computing for the GMV, the 65 percent divisor may actually vary, depending on the applicable tax rate of the individual granted the fringe benefit. In the previous example, if we were to assume that Mr. Z is a non-resident alien not engaged in trade or business in the Philippines, the FBT will be computed as follows:

GMV = actual monetary value of the fringe benefit divided by 75 percent (100 percent less 25 percent)

GMV = P10,000.00/75 percent

GMV = P13,333.33

FBT = 25 percent X GMV

FBT = 25 percent X P13,333.33

FBT = P3,333.33

Note that under Section 25(B) of the Tax Code, as amended, the income tax rate for a non-resident alien not engaged in trade or business in the Philippines is 25 percent.

Atty. Maria Louella “Peaches” Aranas is a seasoned tax lawyer and Managing Partner at LMA Law office. She is also at the forefront of The Sandy Project, a dengue awareness and prevention advocacy that she started in 2013.