Taylor Swift, Zac Efron romance sets show business ablaze

On the day that both mainstream and social media became abuzz that Taylor Swift and Zac Efron are dating, not few female fans possessive of the High School Musical star expressed their resistance to the blooming relationship.

Swift just got off from her liaison with Tom Hiddleston a couple of weeks back and fans are “scared” Efron might be the next casualty in the same fashion as the Thor actor.

Efron and Swift appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show together and sang a duet way back in 2012. The rumors that they’ve been dating was on-and-off the radar up until 2014.

Hollywood observers, though, say that Efron could be hesitant to move further with Swift.

“Zac’s really excited on what Baywatch is expected to do to his career, and a high profile romance with Taylor might derail that,” Hollywood Life reported. “He is very aware of what it takes to make a public relationship, especially with someone like Taylor, work out.”

Before Hiddleston, Swift had a short romance with Calvin Harris while Efron dated low-key designer Sami Miro for two years.

