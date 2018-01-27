The TaylorMade M3 and M4 drivers

It seems to be so soon, but what is new with the TaylorMade drivers? The M3 and M4 drivers boast of a new twist in technology.

TaylorMade is releasing the Twist Face this year.

According to Brian Bazzel, TaylorMade’s VP for product creation, they have compiled a massive amount of shot data to pinpoint the location of off-center hits, and the path of the club that accompany those misses to design the Twist Face.

It doesn’t mean that you will totally lose your hooks and slices, as human factors are still the biggest considerations. The massive amount of shot data were actually collected from amateur golfers, not robots. Seemingly, the amateur golfers hit straighter with the latest design compared with the earlier M1 and M2.

Design

One thing you will notice when you look at the M3 and M4 is the new color, which is a lightgray/silver, instead of white. The overall appearance is similar to M1 and M2 at the address position.

Feel

Both M3 and M4 have steel-like feel at impact, which emphasizes on feel of the club resulting in improved feedback.

Performance

Your ball flight will generally be higher and straighter than you would expect it to be. Perception of error will be less most of the time.

Benefits and features

TAYLORMADE M3 DRIVER

Twist Face: Has a new face curvature with a corrective face angle on off-center hits. It basically reduces sidespin and delivers straighter shots. It provides more lofts in the high-toe and less loft in the low-heel to produce more consistent spin where golfers commonly missed.

Hammerhead Slot: Has a new sole slot for most adjustability. The reinforced outer portions of the slot allow a lighter, more flexible face that gives larger sweet spot. The center portion of the slot increases ball speed low on the face and drops spin for more distance.

Y-Track: Is a simple and intuitive system to move weight and personalize your ball flight for draw, fade, high, and low. The tracks were connected for the first time, allowing for an unrestricted movement of 22g of mass (Two 11g weights). The back Y-portion provides forgiving draw and fade options. It is also forgiving when the weights are set apart.

Specifications -460cc head: Offered in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 12° with stock Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei white, blue or red shaft.440cc head: Offered in 9°, 10°with stock Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei white, blue or red shaft.

TAYLORMADE M4 DRIVER

The M4 was designed for straight distance and to be forgiving. TheTwist Face and Hammerhead Slot are the same as the M3. The M4 does not have the Y-Track.

Geocoustic: M4’s shape results in a solid and explosive sound. The sole volume was also reduced to enable a larger, more forgiving clubface.

Specifications, men’s: Offered in 8.5°, 9.5°, 10.5°, 12° with stock Fujikura Atmos Red shaft.

Specifications, women’s: Offered in 10.5°, 12° with stock TM-Tuned 45 shaft.

TAYLORMADE M4 D-TYPE DRIVER

The M4 D-Type driver was designed for straight distance, to be extremely forgiving and to be draw-biased. The Twist Face, Hammerhead Slot and the Geocoustic are similar to the standard M4.

The M4 D-Type driver was specifically designed with a draw-bias. The two-tone crown cosmetics have been altered to make the face angle appear more open, resulting in a more closed face at impact. Forty-one grams of weight have been moved heel-ward to enhance the draw-bias feature.

Specifications, men’s: Offered in 9.5°, 10.5°, 12° with stock Matrix Platinum White Tie MFS5 55 shaft.

Specifications, women’s: Offered in 10.5°, 12° with stock Matrix Platinum White Tie MSF5 shaft.

TaylorMade products are distributed by Pacsports Philippines, Inc. The demo day for the M3 and M4 drivers will be on February 22 but the venue is yet to be announced.