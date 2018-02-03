The TaylorMade M3 and M4 Irons

I am quite excited for the launching of the new M3 and M4 irons. Honestly, I am a great fan of TaylorMade golf clubs and it would really be nice to test them soon.

The M3 and M4 irons will be launched tentatively on February 21 at the Philippine Army Golf Course in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. The M3 and M4 drivers, fairway woods and hybrids will be launched as well.

Let me tell you more about the M3 irons.

Designed for distance

The M3 irons were designed to offer more distance, forgiveness, and control for the serious golfer. The RIBCOR TECHNOLOGY was introduced as a breakthrough innovation in irons performance. The RibCOR was designed to help you hit it longer, higher, and straighter. RibCOR allows face flexibility, therefore, transferring more energy to the ball to increase ball speed and promote straighter shots.

Speed pocket and face slots

The Speed Pocket technology improves low-face flexibility to deliver more ball speed in the key area where golfers commonly mishit. While the Face Slots enhance face flexibility in the heel and toe areas to preserve ball speed on mishits for greater consistency.

Tungsten weight

A 15-gram tungsten weight was added to optimize the CG placement for improved launch and stability.

“We packed this iron with our key performance technologies such as RibCOR, Face Slots, Speed Pocket, 180 Fluted Hosel, and tungsten weighting in a very low-CG package intended for the better player looking for more distance. The shaping has been modified as compared to prior models in this category. The M3 iron features a smaller profile, thinner sole, topline, and new leading edge to inspire confidence and allow for precision where it matters most” said Tomo Bystedt, Taylor Made senior director of product creation.

Specifications

For men, the M3 irons come with a steel True Temper XP-100, stiff and regular shafts. It also comes with a graphite MRC Tensei Blue shaft (S-80, R-70, A-70). The grip is a Lamkin UTx Cord with a .580 Round Grey Capor Black. Youcan have a choice that ranges from 3-9 irons, PW, AW and SW.

M4 Irons

The M4 irons were designed to have straighter shots combined with distance and forgiveness. It is by far the longest in TaylorMade’s irons lineup.

The RibCor technology is also integrated to help you hit it longer, higher, and straighter. The RibCor also allows the M4’s face more flexible, transferring more energy to the ball to increase ball speed and promote straighter shots.

Speed pocket and face slots

Just like the M3, speed pocket technology improves low-face flexibility to deliver more ball speed in the key area where golfers commonly mishit. The face slots enhance face flexibility in the heel and toe areas to preserve ball speed on mishits for greater consistency.

Low CG design

The Fluted Hosel and 360° Undercut technologies produce discretionary weight that has been relocated low in the clubhead to improve launch, spin, and forgiveness, for the M4 irons.

With our new RIBCOR technology, the M4 unlocks a new level of consistency and accuracy in a product designed to be the longest in our irons lineup. Combined with our thinnest face (1.5mm), our ultra-thin leading edge, and our thin walled SpeedPocket, M4 iron produces golf shots that are not only long, but incredibly accurate,” Bysledt said.

The M4 comes in with a selection of 4-9 irons, PW, AW, SW and LW. The men’s graphite shaft is a Fujikura Atmos Red (7-S, 6-R, 5-A). While the men’s steel shaft is aKBS MAX 85 (Stiff and Regular). The grip is a TaylorMade DualFeel 46.5g at 0.600.