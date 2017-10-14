TC Golf Cup 2017 begins Monday

The Tower Club (TC) Golf Cup 2017 will tee off on October 16 at the Makiling Course of Sta. Elena Golf and Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Listup is ongoing with an entry fee of P5,000 for TC members and guest while P4,500 for TC and Sta. Elena members.

The fee is inclusive of green fee, golf cart use, buffet lunch, premium giveaways and a raffle ticket.

Entry verification at the course begins at 6:15 a.m. while the shotgun tee off starts at 8 a.m.

For registration, contact 8857085 loc 2021 or email at towerclub@towerclub.com.ph.