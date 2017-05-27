TCL confident of retaining No. 3 rank in PH market

The Creative Life (TCL) Philippines Inc., a subsidiary of Chinese television manufacturer TCL Corp., said it is confident of retaining its rank as the third top-performing electronic brand in the Philippines in 2016.

“The challenge now is to maintain being number three in the market. It’s really the direction of our company,” TCL brand marketing manager Amor Golifardo told The Manila Times late Thursday.

In a market research conducted by Growth from Knowledge (GfK), a market and consumer research firm, in July 2016, it found that TCL held a 12.1 percent share of the market, making it the third top-performing brand nationwide.

Golifardo said TCL is optimistic that its capability to manufacture its own products gives it an edge over other companies.

She noted that the goal to achieve the number three position in the market was supposedly a two- to three-year plan, but the company was able to realize its goal in just a year.

Golifardo said it was “really tough” to stay on top amid strong competition but added TCL is confident of defending its market share.

“We have our China factory which we just opened last year. This allows us to produce high-end television, and gives us an opportunity to offer our consumers a good price to our market,” Golifardo said.

In a news briefing in Pasig City, TCL introduced its new TV and air-conditioner offerings: the Android M-powered 4K C2 TV, the curved smart P3, and the premium Quantom Dot TV X3 TVs, as well as the KE Inverter split type air conditioner series and R410a air conditioners.

The C2 TV is powered by Android M, which grants users with access to content and functions including Google Play Store and Netflix.

The P3 is a full HD curved smart TV that offers a wide angle and Natural Light Engine 2.0 to reduce consumer eyestrain and is available in a 49-inch model.

For its air conditioners collection, TCL launched the KE Inverter Split Type air conditioner series and the R410a air conditioners. The KE series comes with a Mosquito-Go feature, a mosquito repellent function.

The R410a is environmental friendly as well as it uses the R410a refrigerant which has zero Ozone Depletion Potential, meaning it poses no harm to the Earth’s ozone layer.