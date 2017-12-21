What tea tree oil can do for Marawi

A bottle of tea tree oil can go a long way this Christmas with a partnership between The Body Shop Philippines and World Vision via “Play for Peace.” From December 23 to 25, 100 percent of net proceeds for every purchase of the British heritage brand’s iconic Tea Tree oil will go to the provision of child-friendly spaces for children in Marawi.

Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) are safe places to recover from a traumatic event. Here, the young can avail of psychosocial support through activities like games, arts and crafts, teambuilding and structured educational lessons. Learners’ kits and snacks for the children are also provided. All these together will allow children to be children again.

According to a statement from Body Shop Philippines, “Through play, children can explore and express difficult emotions, make sense of their experiences, and learn how to interact more positively with their peers as well as adults. The therapeutic activities will take place in safe-haven community centers, away from the weight and pressures they face day to day.

“So while you’re treating yourself to a ‘beauty-full’ Christmas, do it with pride knowing that you’re helping some of the world’s most vulnerable children to smile again.”

The iconic Tea Tree Oil and The Body Shop Holiday 2017 Collection is available at select The Body Shop stores nationwide.