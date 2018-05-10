TEA WITH “HER”

TWG

Treat the most important woman in your life to a delightful afternoon at TWG. This Mother’s Day, TWG Tea presents an exclusive set menu that includes a perfectly concocted cocktail of Moroccan Mint Tea, Gnawa Tea, yuzu juice, rum and fresh mint. This is complemented with a filling salad, poached sea bass (main course) and strawberry mousse dessert, which are all infused with TWG’s wonderful selection of aromatic teas.

TWG Tea’s Mother’s Day Set Menu is priced at P1,550, and is available exclusively until May 19 at all TWG Tea Salons & Boutiques.