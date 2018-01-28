Teacher, 2 others killed; 4 injured in accidents

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan: A public school teacher in Manaoag town and two others were killed, while four other persons were seriously injured in separate vehicular accidents in the town of Bugallon, and Alaminos City on Saturday. Chief Insp. Dave Mahilum, Manaoag chief of police, said Alfredo Calimlim Tempra, 47, of Barangay Nalsian and teaching in a public elementary school here, was riding his motorcycle on his way home when he lost control while negotiating bumpy roads in Barangay Baritao. He sustained head and body injuries and died while undergoing treatment at Manaoag District Hospital. Attending physicians said Tempra was under the influence of liquor when the accident happened. In Bugallon town, a tricycle driver and his back rider were killed after they were bumped by a Toyota Grandia van along the national road in Barangay Umanday. Police identified the victims as Limuel Sapigao and Darwin Baquing, both of Poblacion in Bugallon. The van was driven by Joeffrey Agtarap from Abucay, Bataan. Both Baquing and Sapigao were declared dead at the hospital. In Alaminos City, a tricycle driver and his three passengers were seriously injured after a Toyota Fortuner driven by Edryl John Ocuaman, of Barangy Tiep, Bani town, hit them along the national road in Barangay Pogo on Saturday night. Police identified the victims as Ramil Palaso of Barangay Hermosa, Dasol town; and Michael Licuanan, Jojie Donato and Lilibeth Mendez, of Barangay San Jose in Alaminos City. They sustained multiple injuries.