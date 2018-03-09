Teacher, 3 others deface La Union landmark

LUNA, La Union: Four men riding motorcycles, including a teacher, are facing charges for vandalizing one of the recently-refurbished historical landmarks in the province.

Chief Insp. Daniel Banan, townpolice chief, said the incident was reported by the office of Mayor Victor Marron, saying the motorcycle riders wrote on the walls of Luna Spanish Watchtower or Baluarte in Barangay Magallanes. The marker has been declared by the National Cultural Heritage as a historical landmark.

Banan identified the vandals as Jeoffrey Saguing Magno, 25, a teacher and resident of Barangay Cabiloan, Laoan; Mark Joseph Aguilar Bautista, 25, of Barangay Carususan, Asingan, Pangasinan; Maria Victoria Cruz Soriano, 27, of Barangay Casibog, San Jacinto; and Richard Vinluan Fernandez, 48, of Zamora, Dagupan City.

Bystanders and some residents, and even children, tried to stop the four but were curtly ignored.

Banan said the suspects arrived at the police station and apologize. They claimed to be members of MIMC (Mio 125 M3 Club) from Pangasinan.

They admitted to have written the words, “Big Boy,” Master,” “Mariyah ‘U’ and “Magz” on the brick walls of the Spanish era-built tower, using a permanent marker pen. William Jun Garcia