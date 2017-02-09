Teacher accused of child abse

BACOLOD CITY: The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is conducting an investigation of the alleged beating incident inside a classroom of a public school here. Romeo Baldevarona, CHR-Negros said Merly Obina of Purok Malipayon, Barangay 35, filed a complaint against the teacher adviser of Grade 3 class at Rizal Elementary School. Obina, guardian to her 9-year-old orphaned niece, claimed that the teacher ordered her 41 pupils to beat the victim and their three other classmates last February 6 as disciplinary action for being absent from the class. The victims were allegedly made to stand in front of their classmates and the beating happened before the class started at about 8 a.m., the complaint said. A medical record submitted to the CHR showed that the girl suffered from contusion hematoma in the middle left and right buttocks as a result of the alleged beating. The teacher could be held liable for the violation of the Anti- Torture Act of 2009 or Republic Act of 9747 of Child Abuse and Republic Act 7610 of Special Protection for Chidren Against Abuse, Cruelty and Exploitation.