Teacher accused of child abse

BACOLOD CITY: The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is conducting an investigation of the alleged beating incident inside a classroom of a public school here. Romeo Baldevarona, CHR-Negros said Merly Obina of Purok Malipayon, Barangay 35, filed a complaint against the teacher adviser of Grade 3 class at Rizal Elementary School. Obina, guardian to her 9-year-old orphaned niece, claimed that the teacher ordered her 41 pupils to beat the victim and their three other classmates last February 6 as disciplinary action for being absent from the class. The victims were allegedly made to stand in front of their classmates and the beating happened before the class started at about 8 a.m., the complaint said. A medical record submitted to the CHR showed that the girl suffered from contusion hematoma in the middle left and right buttocks as a result of the alleged beating. The teacher could be held liable for the violation of the Anti- Torture Act of 2009 or Republic Act of 9747 of Child Abuse and Republic Act 7610 of Special Protection for Chidren Against Abuse, Cruelty and Exploitation.
Teacher accused of child abse0
Share.