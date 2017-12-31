Teacher dead, husband injured as car hits tree

SAMAL, Bataan: Just hours before the New Year, a car crashed into a tree along the MacArthur Highway in Barangay Santa Lucia here, pinning to death a public school teacher and seriously injuring her husband at dawn of Sunday.

Relatives said an attending doctor pronounced Gloria Garcia, 40, Samal High School teacher, dead at the Bataan General Hospital in Balanga City.

Gloria’s husband Joey, a newly-arrived seaman and who was driving the car at the time, was brought to the same hospital for serious injuries.

The couple were some meters away from their residence in a subdivision in Santa Lucia when their car hit a tree where a signboard “Accident-prone area” stands.

The front of the car was heavily damaged.

The crash around 1:00 in the morning awakened residents who trooped to the site where many accidents were recorded in the past.

Rescue medics from the Metro Bataan Development Authority and Samal police rushed to the crash site.