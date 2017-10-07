Teachers to get bonuses in December

THE Department of Education (DepEd) has assured public school teachers that their performance-based bonus (PBB) will be released in December.

“We are trying our best that they will receive this by the end of this year,” Assistant Secretary Tonisito Umali said at the sidelines of this year’s celebration of National Teachers’ Day in Legazpi City, Albay province on Thursday.

The bonuses will be given based on the individual performance evaluation of a teacher and on the school’s liquidation reports where the teacher is teaching.

“In the past, we had so many criteria. Now, you are looking at the performance of the school, and there were some issues on that. So now, we only have two criteria . . . the amount is 50 percent to 65 percent of their salary, so almost more than half compared to previous years which is P5,000 to P35,000,” Umali said.

PBB is one of two incentives given under Executive Order 80 signed by former president Benigno Aquino 3rd on July 2012. The other benefit is the productivity enhancement incentive (PEI) amounting to P5,000 and is given to all government officials and employees.

It varies from P5,000 to a maximum of P35,000 depending on the performance rating of individual employees and the agency or office to which they belong.

Previously, teachers and government employees received a one-time PEI amounting to P10,000 every December.