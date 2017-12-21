Teachers to get P3,500 chalk allowance in 2018

STARTING next year, public school teachers across the country will receive a chalk allowance of P3,500 a year, according to an official of the Department of Education.

DepEd Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said the chalk allowance was increased by P1,000. This year, teachers got a P2,500 chalk allowance.

The Education department was given P691.1 billion for next year for its priority programs after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law the 2018 General Appropriations Act (GAA) amounting to P3.767 trillion.

“Almost a decade ago, the chalk allowance of our teachers was only P500 in 2008,” Umali said. “This is the biggest increase [in chalk or cash allowance]so far. We hope that this increase will help our teachers to become more effective and efficient educators.”

The DepEd official also said he will verify reports that some teachers in Mindanao are only getting P1,500 in chalk allowance.