Teachers on pay hike: When, how much?

WHEN and how much?

These were the questions asked by a teachers’ group in reaction to the announcement of President Rodrigo Duterte that he will increase the salaries of teachers.

“We have heard that promise a lot of times already—during his presidential campaign, when he assumed office and when he doubled the salaries of uniformed personnel. The more significant question he needs to answer is when,” Benjamin Valbuena, chairman of Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), said.

“The Duterte administration has been putting teachers’ hopes on a roller coaster ride and we want no more of this agonizing anticipation,” he added.

Valbuena said the President should give a definite time frame and “it better be sometime in the immediate future and not on 2020.”

“We cannot emphasize any further the urgent necessity for pay hike with the inflation rate spiking by the month since the implementation of the Train law,” Valbuena said, referring to the tax reform law implemented in January that triggered a spike in the prices of basic goods.

He warned against an “incremental” increase that “sounds no different from the negligible increases effected in tranches through past salary standardization laws and Aquino’s Executive Order 201.”

“Any increase less than what was given the military will disappoint the teachers who have been kept on waiting for almost two years and who have long been suffering from meager salaries,” the ACT leader stressed.

The Duterte administration doubled the salaries of uniformed personnel this year, bringing their basic pay to P29,656 monthly. ACT said the basic pay of teachers should also be increased from P20,179 to P30,000 a month.

Valbuena expressed dismay over the President’s statement that doubling teachers’ pay may leave the

government deeper in debt.

“Why is it that when the President speaks about pay hike for teachers, there is that air that the step will burden the nation? We did not hear the same tone when he committed for the doubling the pay of the uniformed personnel. Further, he did not seem to mind money issues when he committed P9 trillion to the Build, Build, Build program nor when he offered prize money for the capture and surrender of his perceived enemies,” he said.

Valbuena urged Duterte to “quit playing the guilt card among teachers, drop the neoliberal impositions and once and for all give the teachers and all government workers due recognition by enforcing substantial salary increase immediately.”