Teachers oppose condom distribution in schools

THE Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) on Tuesday warned the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Health (DOH) of the possible implications of distributing condoms in public schools, saying it could send a wrong message to young students.

In his Facebook account, Benjo Basas, TDC national chairperson, stated his group’s concern on the matter.

“Pag nagbigay tayo ng world map matututo sila sa geography. Kung periodic table of elements naman, magpapaligsahan sila sa chemical symbols. ‘Pag nagbigay tayo ng basketball, magyayaya sila ng friends para maglaro. Kung chess board o scrabble ang ibibigay natin, magtatawag sila ng mga kaklase para mag-enjoy gamit ang mga ito. Paano kaya kung magbibigay tayo ng condom? (If we give them a world map, they learn about geography. If they have a periodic table of elements, they compete in memorizing chemical symbols. If we give them a basketball, they will play with their friends. If they have a chess board or scrabble, they will call on their classmates for a game. What happens if we give them condoms?” Basas asked.

The group said the best weapon in preventing teenage pregnancy, HIV/AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases is to educate young children and the people in general about sexuality, responsible parenthood and reproductive health.

“And if in the course of educating the people there would be a necessity to distribute condoms, then why not?” Basas said.

“Ang ayaw lang naman namin dito ay parang magiging katatawanan o mag-stimulate ng curiosity in a bad manner ang usaping ito (We don’t want this to stimulate curiosity in a bad manner). It’s not being backward or conservative, ilagay lang natin sa ayos (let’s put this in a proper perspective),” he added. NEIL A. ALCOBER

NA/CC