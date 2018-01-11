Teachers’ pay hike will happen within Duterte’s term — Palace

TEACHERS can expect an increase in their salaries within the term of President Rodrigo Duterte, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno said that Roque made a mistake in claiming that the government wanted to double the salaries of public school teachers.

Speaking to reporters, Roque reiterated that the President had instructed his Cabinet officials to find ways to increase the pay of teachers.

“I’m unequivocally stating that the President ordered everyone to study how to increase the salary of teachers. But what you need to note is that the President says he wants to increase the salary of teachers. He does not go back on his promises. He will increase the salary of teachers by as much as we can,” Roque said during a press briefing.

“The intention is there it will not be taken back. We don’t even know when but he has asked them to look for ways and means to increase the salary. It will take time but it will happen during his administration,” he added.

During Tuesday’s press briefing, Roque said that Duterte instructed the budget department to find means to increase teachers’ pay.

He claimed it may be the same as the increase in the pay of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel.

“Judging by what he wanted for the PNP and AFP, it could also be that he is aiming for the doubling the salary of teachers,” Roque said.

However, doubling the pay of public school teachers will require an additional P337 billion on the part of government, according to Diokno.

The Budget chief said public school teachers would have an increase in their salaries this year and in 2019 under the Salary Standardization Law.

Last year, entry-level teachers earned P26,140. This will increase to P26,876 in 2018 and P27,546 in 2019.