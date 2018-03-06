Teachers receive performance bonus

SOME public school teachers have received their 2016 performance-based bonus (PBB) this month, the Department of Education (DepEd) said on Tuesday.

As of March 5, teachers in Regions I, III, IV-A, V, XI, and XII have already received their PPB, following the Department’s receipt of the certificate of compliance from the AO25 Inter-Agency Task Force in January.

“Yung iba po, within the week, or before March ends (The others (will get theirs) within the week, or before March ends,” Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said.

A representative from the Department of Budget and Management’s Organization, Position Classification, and Compensation Bureau confirmed Mateo’s statement. He said the Special Allotment Release Orders for the National Capital Region and Region II are being processed. The official said the Compensation Bureau is evaluating the submissions of Regions VIII, IX, X, Cordillera Administrative Region and CARAGA, and awaiting documents from Regions IV-B, VI, VII and the defunct Negros Island Region.

Mateo said school personnel will get their bonuses first, to be followed by personnel in the central office.

Based on Executive Order 80, PBB is “a top-up incentive given to personnel of bureaus or delivery units in accordance to their contribution to the accomplishment of their department’s overall targets and commitments.”

It aims to motivate higher performance and greater accountability and to ensure the achievement of education targets. NEIL A. ALCOBER