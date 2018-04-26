Teachers serving in polls assured of more benefits

EDUCATION Secretary Leonor Briones has reaffirmed that teachers’ critical role and experience in ensuring an orderly and a credible conduct of the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (Youth Council or SK) elections next month aptly warrant increased honoraria and benefits and improved legal assistance.

“It has been almost three years since the law took effect [and]the department is pursuing a review of the honoraria, allowance and benefits with the Commission on Elections [Comelec] for our teachers who do not waver from rendering their time and energy to secure the sanctity of the ballot,” Briones said.

The Electoral Board (EB), which shall be composed of a chairman, a poll clerk and a member per clustered precinct, shall be responsible for the conduct of voting and counting for the village and SK elections; preparation of the Election Returns; announcement of results in the precincts; and submission of ERs to the Board of Canvassers.

Currently, the law provides for the following honoraria: EB chairman, P6,000; EB members, P5,000; Department of Education (DepEd) Supervisor Officials, P4,000; and support staff, P2,000.

These amounts are exclusive of an additional P1,000 travel allowance.

The honoraria and allowance shall be paid within 15 days from the date of the elections.

Other benefits include a minimum of five days’ service credit; legal indemnification package worth P50,000; medical assistance of up to P200,000; and election-related death benefit amounting to P500,000.

The DepEd shall sign a memorandum of agreement with the Comelec to ensure that the welfare of public school teachers and other DepEd personnel serving in the polls are promoted and protected, and that their services are appropriately compensated as mandated by law.

Moreover, the Education department shall upload on its website a video recording to orient and train public school teachers who will serve as chairmen and members of the Electoral Boards and Barangay Boards of Canvassers about ballot appreciation and general instructions, and to complement Comelec’s training.

From May 13 to May 15, the DepEd Election Task Force and Monitoring Center shall be available at the Bulwagan ng Karunungan, DepEd Complex, Meralco Avenue in Pasig City to provide public school teachers and non-teaching DepEd personnel with information and technical and legal assistance on performing their poll duties.