Teaching kids how to fight dengue

The Sandy Project is an early detection dengue awareness program

A businesswoman who manages her own law firm and owns a nail spa (for women and men) is in the forefront of an advocacy to inform youngsters of the dangers of dengue in the form of storytelling activities

Atty. Peaches Aranas, managing partner of LMA Law and columnist for the Sunday Business Times, is behind

The Sandy Project, a dengue awareness and prevention campaign put up in 2013 and named after her daughter who in her own words “was taken by a virulent strain of dengue.” Sandy was only ten when she passed away.

Now on its fifth year, this project is basically an outreach program that communicates with children ages 10 to 14 (right around the same age range when Sandy succumbed to the disease) to ensure that Sandy’s unfortunate fate will not befell them.

“We go to schools and gather children. We read a book on the life of Sandy to empower them to take care of themselves,” Aranas shared.

The pamphlet-sized children’s book of poetry entitled “Kung Ako’y Isa” is authored by Heidi Emily Eusebio-Abad and illustrated by Stephanie Pearl E. Abad. It is published by ABS-CBN Publishing, Inc. and may be the first of many books under The Sandy Project.

Recently, a total of 600 children in a school in Caloocan heard of Sandy’s story and the dengue prevention tips that come with it. The Sandy Project targets to reach out to 5,000 kids a year.

In her message to the kids who get hold of the said book, she expressed, “Because I lost my Sandy, I decided to teach you ways on how to take care of yourselves and the members of your family. I believe that the youth have the ability to fight and overcome dengue.”

Aranas has spent the past 23 years as a tax lawyer, having guided clients on how to structure deals that is tax-efficient. She worked for the SGV auditing firm and Aranas Law office. Three years ago, she eastablished her own firm with a name bearing her full name’s (Ma. Louella M. Aranas) initials, LMA Law. It is now comprised of eight lawyers and an increasing number of staff personnel.

“While I enjoy being a lawyer, I see myself first as a mom,” she argued, “I’ve gotten more protective to my kids JC and Paco after what happened to Sandy. We had a tragedy five years ago and I don’t know how I am recovering from it.”

She added, “The Sandy Project is in essence an early detection program. We have to communicate this to children. It is a legacy of life and hope that the death of Sandy can be used to give life to other children and that the desperation of a mother losing a daughter can bring hope that others won’t need to suffer the same fate.”

One line may struck when one reads Sandy’s story, it says, “Once I was a child. Now just a memory kept alive by this advocacy.”