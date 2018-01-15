Teaching little ones to live green

Love for the environment starts at home. Parents are the primary models children look up to when it comes to understanding the value of taking care of nature, and appreciating the benefits of using natural products.

Any parent looking to become an effective model can start by following three simple and inexpensive suggestions.

One of the ways to promote green living is to give youngsters time to explore nature. Organize field trips to encourage kids to disconnect with their gadgets. Visiting parks or going on picnics are also great ways to foster love for physical activity and the great outdoors.

Another way is to teach kids the importance of recycling. Parents who find creative ways to re-use old bottles or containers at home not only set themselves as good role models of resource conservation, they also reinforce what their children learn in school.

Last tip to consider is to switch to all-natural products. Parents may choose to start with their bath essentials such as soaps and shampoos.

To educate parents and kids about family wellness and the benefits of using all-natural products, Moringa-O2 will conduct booth and classroom activities at Smartkids Asia Philippines on January 27 and 28 at the SMX Convention Center, SM Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City.