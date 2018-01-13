Team Alabang forges tie with Team Pradera 1

Emilio Hernandez struggled in the final hole as Team Alabang settled for a tie with Team Pradera 1 after the first round of The Junior Golfers League (TJGL) Inter-Club Challenge 2018 last January 7 at the Southlink Golf Club in Las Piñas City.

Hernandez was two-under going to the last hole but struggled with his bunker shot for a double bogey.

That resulted in Team Alabang failing to seize the solo lead as it carded 154 on Hernandez’s 72 and Santino Pineda’s 82.

Sean Granada and Miko Granada led Pradera team with 76 and 78, respectively, to share the lead with Alabang. Stevie Umali and Mikaela Dela Paz, meanwhile, had an identical 85 for Pradera 1.

The four-man team competition is a 54-hole strokeplay with the two best scores to be counted.

Southwoods and Pradera 2 also shared the second spot with 159 aggregate. Scott Ng and Reese Ng carried the load for Southwoods with their 76 and 83 scores, respectively, while Josh Jorge and Theresa Dela Paz scored 75 and 84, respectively, for Pradera 2.

Paolo Agustin sizzled with 79 for Orchard, which finished third with 166 after an 87 from Joaquin Gomez.

In the individual division, Jorge topped the 15-18 years old boy’s division with his 75 while Sean Granada scored 76 to take the lead in the boy’s 13-14.

Other leaders after the first round were Miko Granada (78 – boy’s 11-12), Bhuvas Nagpal (77 – boy’s 9-10), Theresa Dela Paz (84 – girls 11-12), Reese Ng (83 – girls 9-10), Hernandez (72 – boy’s 7-8), Umali (85 – girls 7-8), Vito Sarines (100 – boy’s 6-under) and Nicole Gan (80 – girls 6-under).

Participating clubs in the TJGL Inter Club challenge are Alabang Golf and Country Club, Pradera Golf and Country Club, Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, Orchard Golf and Country Club, Villamor Golf Club, and Sta.Elena Golf and Country Club.

The second and third round of competitions will tee off on January 13 and 14 at the Riviera Golf and Country Club in Silang Cavite.