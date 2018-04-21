Team Lakay bets shine in ONE: Heroes of Honor

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon dominated Andrew Leone right from the get go en route to a technical knockout win in ONE: Heroes of Honor last Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Team Lakay standout’s sneaky spinning back kick in the second round sent Leone to the canvas where Belingon unleashed a vicious ground and pound prompting the referee to stop the contest at 1:27 mark.

“I felt that I can take him down that’s why when the opportunity came, I unloaded kicks, elbows, and knees. I was prepared for it be that as it may on a cage or the ring,” said Belingon, who improved his professional record to 18 wins and five losses. Leone’s dropped to 8-4.

With his triumph, Belingon emerged as the top challenger to ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes.

In the co-main event, international kickboxing sensation Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan won via unanimous decision over former Lion Fight world champion “Smokin” Jo Nattawut of Thailand in the ONE Super Series debut.

Belingon’s teammate, Honorio “The Rock” Banario and Gina Iniong also emerged triumphant in their respective bouts.

Banario showcased his striking prowess beating Adrian Pang by split decision in their lightweight contest.

Iniong, meanwhile, defeated Jenny Huan via unanimous decision in the women’s atomweight bout.

Legendary Nong-O Gaiyanghadao thrashed two-time WBC muay thai champion Fabio Pinca of France.

In the featherweight bout, Marat Gafurov defeated Emilio Urrutia with a triangle choke at 2:34 minute of round one.

Winners of the ONE Super Series were Cosmo Alexandre (muay thai lightweight), and Regian Eersel (kickboxing catchweight).

Other champions of the night were Dae Hwan Kim (bantamweight), Akihiro Fujisawa (catchweight), and Adrian Mattheis (strawweight).