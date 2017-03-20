Team Lakay fighters spice up ‘Kings of Destiny’

Three Team Lakay fighters headline the fight card of ONE: Kings of Destiny slated on April 21 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The action-packed event will feature Baguio City’s standout players ONE lightweight world champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang, Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon and Danny Kingad as well as five other Filipino mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters.

The 33-year old Folayang, who holds a 17-5 win-loss mark in his 10 years in the MMA scene, will face Malaysian contender Ev “E. T.” Ting in his first title defense.

Folayang shocked the world by capturing the ONE lightweight world championship belt with a sensational victory over Japanese MMA legend Shinya Aoki.

With his improved wrestling and grappling skills, Folayang is ready to show the world why he ONE’s lightweight king.

“In April 21, I will have the opportunity to show the world why I hold my coveted title. I am prepared going into that fight night,” said Folayang.

Ting, meanwhile, owns a stellar 13-3 record and has won his last four bouts.

In the co-main event, Belingon, known for his ability to finish opponents in a variety of methods, will take on grappling specialist Toni “Dynamite” Tauru.

Belingon holds a 14-5 record while Tauru owns an 11-4 slate.

Kingad, the unbeaten flyweight contender, will show why he is a true warrior from the mountains of the Cordilleras, against Malaysia’s Muhammad Aiman.

Other Filipinos who will see action are flyweight standout Eugene Toquero, Gina “Conviction” Iniong, half-Filipino Natalie Gonzales Hills, Robin Catalan and Jeremy Miado.

Toquero will face Indonesian prospect Stefer Rahardian while Iniong will square off with Filipino-British fighter Gonzales Hills. Catalan will battle compatriot Miado.

Also included are the battle of Christian “The Warrior” Lee of Singapore and Keanu Subba of Malaysia; Chan Rothana of Cambodia versus Xie Bin of China; and Michelle Nicolini versus Russian Irina Mazepa.