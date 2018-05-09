Team PH flies to Street Child World Cup

Team Philippines departed for Russia on Wednesday to compete in the Street Child World Cup 2018 that gets rolling today until May 18 in Moscow–the venue of this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Following a one-month training camp in April, nine out of sixteen teenage female footballer were chosen to represent the country in the edition of the event that kicks off ahead of the prestigious World Cup.

The players, aged 14-17 years old, hailed from Quezon City (Payatas), Mandaluyong City, Cebu, Davao, Kalibo and Benguet.

“We chose the girls based on three things of equal weight—what they will get out of the whole experience, what they can give back when they return and their football ability,” Roy Moore, team manager and Fairplay For All founder, told The Manila Times in an online interview.

Moore explained that the seven candidates who were not picked would still be part of the team’s programs and activities after the competition.

Ronalyn Lagata, 20, is the head coach of the Nivea-sponsored Filipino delegation. Lagata, a product of Payatas FC, played in the 2014 edition of the Street Child World Cup in Brazil, wherein the Philippines won a silver medal.

Moore said that this year’s delegation is stronger than Lagata four years ago.

“The team is really strong. We feel we’re stronger than 2014 as women’s football in general has grown and developed a lot since then,” said Moore.

“We will be going there to prove that when you provide opportunities to kids from these kind of backgrounds and that when we show we care, everybody wins. That means when we invest in these kids and these communities, we benefit the whole of society too,” he added.

The Street Child World Cup assembles over two hundred street children from 24 countries. Besides the football tourney, a festival of arts and a congress about the rights of street children will be held in conjunction with the games.

The quadrennial event, which was first held in 2010 in South Africa, aims to change the negative perception toward street children around the world.