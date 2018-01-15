Team SEA dominates Pradera Ladies opener

Team Southeast Asia picked up from where it left off the last time, blasting Team Philippines in two formats to seize a commanding 7.5-2.5 lead at the start of the Pradera Verde Ladies Challenge 2 in Lubao, Pampa on Monday .

The visiting squad trampled the hosts in Scramble play in the morning, 3.5-1.5, then turned in a more imposing performance in afternoon play, scoring a 4-1 rout in the alternate shot to set in motion its bid for another lopsided result in the novel event among the region’s top jungolfers and amateurs.

Thai Onkanok Soisuwan and Michela Tjan of Indonesia crushed Harmie Constantino and Bernice Olivarez-Ilas in alternate shot, 4&3, the same result posted by Thais Phannarai Meesom-us and Pimkwan Chookaew over Nicole Abelar and Tomi Arejola while Prampun Kultida and fellow Thai Pinkaew Trachuentong clipped newly crowned Philippine Ladies Open champion Yuka Saso and Sofia Chabon, 5&4.

Ashley Lau and Zulaikah Nasser of Malaysia capped Team SEA’s afternoon romp with a 1-up victory over Annyka Cayabyab and Mikha Fortuna.

The troika of Kristine Torralba, Kayla Nocum and Laurea Duque came away with a 5&4 rout of Charlayne Shing Ling and Audrey Tan of Malaysia and Shannon Tan of Singapore to avert a shutout loss for the hosts.

Earlier, Kultida and Nasser whipped Arejola and Torralba, 4&3, in Scramble play with Chookaew and Tan holding off Cayabyab and Fortuna, 2&1, and the threesome of Ling, Tjan and Soisuwan nipping Chabon, Nocum and Duque, 1-up.

Constantino and Olivarez-Ilas hacked out a 1-up decision over Trachuentong and Meesom-us to deliver the lone full point for Team Phl while Saso and Abelar salvaged an all-square match with Lau and Tan to close out the morning matches of the event put up by Archen Cayabyab, Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab and coach Norman Sto. Domingo last year.

But unless the Filipinas put their act together and rally in today’s best ball and alternate shot, Team SEA could turn tomorrow’s singles matches into another victory walk.