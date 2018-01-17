Team SEA keeps Pradera Ladies crown

Team Southeast Asia cut short Team Philippines’ early charge with emphatic wins in the middle singles matches and cruised to another romp in the Pradera Verde Ladies Challenge 2 at the Pradera Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga on Wednesday.

Thais Prampun Kultida routed Bernice Olivarez-Ilas in the third pairing, 7&6, Phannarai Meesom-us dominated young Laurea Duque, 6&5, in the fifth and Malaysian Ashley Lau trounced Nicole Abelar, 4&3, securing the three points the visiting squad needed to wrap up the championship.

Like in the last year’s inaugurals of the event, put up by by Archen Cayabyab, Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab and coach Norman Sto. Domingo for the region’s rising and leading players, Team SEA dominated the first two days and took a commanding 12.5-7.5 lead heading to the 11-pair singles duels.

The three singles wins dashed whatever hopes the hosts had although Shannon Tan of Singapore and Thai Onkanok Soisuwan still pulled off victories over Annyka Cayabyab, 1-up, and Tomi Arejola, 5&3, respectively, to cap their romp at 18-13.

Pinkaew Trachuentong of Thailand and Kayla Nocum fought to an all-square match.

Team Phl top player Yuka Saso and Mikha Fortuna defeated Michela Tjan of Indonesia, 2&1, and Audrey Tan of Malaysia, 3&2, respectively, in a big start by the hosts, who pulled to within three points. But Kultida stamped her class over Ilas and Meeson-us ripped Duque after Harmie Constantino edged Pimkwan Chookaew of Thailand, 1-up, in the fourth match before Lau whipped Abelar to clinch the victory.

Meanwhile, Sofia Chabon and Kristine Torralba took the last two matches with the former trouncing Zulaikah Nasser of Malaysia, 3&2, and the latter crushing Charlayne Shing Ling, also of Malaysia, 4&3, respectively.

Team SEA also routed Team Phl, 19.5-10.5 in their first face-off last year with the visiting vowing to make it three-in-row when the novel event is held for the third time next year.