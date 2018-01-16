Team SEA pulls away in Pradera Ladies, tops best-ball

Team Philippines finally found its stride and struck back in alternate shot format, coming away with a 4-1 triumph to negate Team Southeast Asia’s romp in best ball in the second day of the Pradera Verde Ladies Challenge 2 at the Pradera Golf and Country Club in Lubao, Pampanga on Tuesday.

That also enabled the visiting squad, composed of top jungolfers and amateurs from Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, to keep its five-point lead intact, 12.5-7.5, built on its explosive showing in the first day of the team event among SEA neighbors.

Falling behind at 3.5-11.5 after Team SEA dominated the morning duel, the hosts bounced back in the afternoon on victories by Bernice Ilas-Kristine Torralba, Kayla Nocum-Tomi Arejola, Mikha Fortuna-Nicole Abelar and Yuka Saso-Harmie Constantino that more than made for the Phl’s loss in the novel three-player match.

Ilas and Torralba nipped Ashley Lau and Zulaikah Nasser of Malaysia, 1-up; Nocum and Arejola edged Audrey Tan and Charlayne Shing Ling, also of Malaysia, 2&1; Fortuna and Abelar fended off Thais Pinkaew Trachuentong and Phannarai Meesom-us, 2&1; and Saso and Constantino routed Thais Prampun Kultida and Pimkwan Chookaew. 6&5.

Indonesian Michela Tjan, Shannon Tan of Singapore and Thai Onkanok Soisuwan saved the day for Team SEA with a 2-1 escape over Annyka Cayabyab, Laurea Duque and Sofia Chabon.

Despite five points behind, Team Phl co-captain Norman Sto. Domingo remains confident of his wards chances but stresses the need for the hosts to come up with a strong start in today’s deciding singles.

“With the momentum slightly on our side on our good showing this afternoon (yesterday), I think we have a good chance but we need a strong start tomorrow (today),” said Domingo.

The hosts’ late surge also made Team SEA co-skipper Phunampa Pornperan a bit wary, saying: “It’s still not over and we need to stay focused and win at least four (in singles).”

The team to score 15.5 points will win the perpetual Pradera Verde Ladies trophy. Team SEA dominated all three days to rule the inaugural staging of the event staged by Archen Cayabyab, Lubao Mayor Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab and Sto. Domingo for the region’s rising and leading players last year.