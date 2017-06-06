Tearful testimony as Cosby sexual assault trial opens

NORRISTOWN, United States: Bill Cosby’s trial for sexual assault opened on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) in Pennsylvania with tearful testimony as prosecutors painted the megastar turned pariah as a sexual predator: one who established trust with his alleged victims before incapacitating them with drugs and alcohol. In one of America’s biggest celebrity trials in years, the pioneering black comedian faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault, which each carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and a $25,000 fine. The 79-year-old, for decades feted by millions as “America’s Dad,” is on trial for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a Temple University employee at his Philadelphia mansion 13 years ago. Dressed in a navy suit, he sat next to his high-powered defense team at the Montgomery County Courthouse in the Philadelphia suburb of Norristown, either leaning back, starring in the direction of the jury or casting his eyes down. Around 60 women have accused the Emmy-winning television star and comedian of being a serial sexual predator for decades, ending his career and leaving him isolated by friends and celebrities.

AFP