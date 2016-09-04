Tears for Fears — A state of restlessness

Everybody knows that lawlessness is a state or a situation in which there is widespread wrongdoing and disregard for rules and authority. The question isabout the extent and scope of what a President can do with such declaration. And for how long.

Retaliation is an easy solution but we must consider the long-term consquences that will eventually grip the psyche of every individual.

It is not about the bravado, the gun smoke that will fill the air and the blood that will be spilled on the streets, but the noble courage of everyone including the public to respond with vigilance and alertness.

By now, barely a couple of days after the Davao bomb blast and the “State of Lawlessness,” expect foreign countries to issue travel advisories against our country.

* * *

And by now, the burial of FM at the Libingan Ng Mga Bayani must be a DEAD ISSUE.

* * *

Kennon Road should finally be improved. While we have Naguilian and Marcos highways as alternative routes going to Baguio, let us close Kennon Road for strengthening and widening. Let the Japanese or Korean engineers do the job through financial grants or loans. They have the technical experience and expertise to prevent erosions and landslides. While at it, pine trees can be re-planted along the way to restore the scenic and romantic journey that we used to enjoy in the past. LGUs should likewise assume an active role in preserving the city’s splendor as the country’s only summer capital. And this will be very timely, with the completion of TPLEX ending in La Union.

* * *

I am for the activation of Bataan Nuclear Power Plant, provided the safety components are updated and will result in lower electric bills for every household. This will buy time to rehabilitate existing grids and build new power plants and other alternative sources of energy.

BNPP was mothballed for political reasons. If my memory serves me right, everything linked to Marcos’ name was shelved and discontinued by Cory, much like PGMA’s projects discontinued by Cory’s son. Under Cory, as a result, we suffered brownouts daily. Under PNoy, we suffered floods after the desilting project of Laguna Lake was canceled. Then the railway system deteriorated when Sumitomo maintenance contract was revoked and awarded to a three-month old contractor.

* * *

Rehabilitation was not factored in the war against drugs as rehabilitation of the corpses by embalmers takes effect right after the capture.

* * *

De Lima on Duterte’s drug matrix: “Is this a joke?” With you heading the senate inquiry, no Madame, you are. And you’re not even funny.

* * *

We have the slowest internet among these countries.

Philippines – 2.5 Mbps to 3.5 Mbps.

Vietnam – 2.9 Mbps to 5.0 Mbps.

Indonesia and Thailand – 4.5 Mbps and 10.8 Mbps.

While both Globe and Smart are wearing Ninja “Turtle” shirts, I suggest that they take those off and start wearing a popular brand of swimwear – Speedo.

* * *

Senator De Lima is not standing between the devil and the deep blue sea. She is more in-between a quicksand and a sinkhole.

* * *

Social network proved that by being participative in the electoral process, their users can really make the difference. The group was a big factor in electing aPresident and the senatorial slate. With anti-de Lima posts getting viral, they themselves are asking each other why she won.

* * *

Everyone is enjoined to weigh and scrutinize the actions that will be implemented before jumping to a mode that we may regret in the future.

The leadership should always be able to decide in favor of the country rather than just a locality.

* * *

Must a Senate investigation be always the basis of legislation? The old Senate or Congress used to be halls where bill proposals were presented and debates or deliberations were taken to tackle their merits and demerits. Then a law was duly crafted and submitted to the President with finality to become a law. Inquiries were conducted ONLY when anomalies or incidents of national importance were brought to their attention. Now, they legislate in “aid of inquiries.”

* * *

In this country, when a bright idea surfaces, the naysayers far outnumber the dreamers. I remember a foreigner-friend of mine saying, “you guys are brilliant thinkers and have all the solutions for anything, but how come you still have so many problems?” The question explains itself.

* * *

I used to remember and play the board game “Game of the Generals.” I now realized its true meaning – it’s called GOLF.

* * *

Sunday Quote: “Growing old beats the alternative – dying young.”

* * *

“What other people think of you is none of your business.” — Regina Brett

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.