Tech allows Globe to cut delinquent payments

Ayala-led Globe Telecom said on Friday it has slashed delinquent payments by almost half by automating its collection system.

The telco announced it reduced delinquent accounts by 40 percent year-on-year after deploying software solutions provider FICO’s customer communication services (CCS) in its operations.

Globe harnessed the potential of the CCS solution, which uses a multi-channel system such as SMS (short message services), email and interactive voice response to perform collections.

This customer engagement solution focuses on collecting debt, reducing fraud and improving consumer experience.

The company added it realized a 15 percent decrease in cost to collect, while collecting payments was also reduced by three days.

Globe tapped FICO in 2016 to support its growing number of subscribers–59 million and 1.2 million for its mobile and broadband customers, respectively–which its traditional contact process failed to sustain before.

Its outbound phone calls struggled in handling Globe’s mounting subscribers, the telco said, stressing many customers “felt harrased or spoken to in a rude manner by agents.”

“This use of ‘machine calling’ instead of traditional ways of agents calling customers was an innovation in itself.

Though it was a new kind of technology, the roll-out turned out to be a success that revolutionized the way we do business,” said Mon Pernia, head of consumer collections at Globe.

“Today, we are better equipped to manage our collections, improve collections performance, increase customer satisfaction, and finally decrease churn and costs dramatically,” Pernia said.