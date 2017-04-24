TECHNICAL ISSUE DELAYS MANILA-BOUND PAL FLIGHT

Philippine Airlines (PAL) Flight PR212 bound for Manila from Sydney flew back to Kingsford Smith International Airport (KSIA) shortly after taking off at 1:06 p.m.(local time because of a technical issue, the country’s flag carrier said on Monday. The Airbus A340 aircraft, with 218 passengers and 14 flight crew (three pilots and 11 cabin crew) on board, landed safely at KSIA at 2:11 p.m. (local time) and was subjected to a technical check. PAL spokeswoman Cielo Villaluna confirmed that PR212 requested priority landing at Kingsford after experiencing landing gear glitches but denied that the plane made an emergency landing. She said some passengers were rebooked on available PAL Sydney-Manila flights and are being apprised of the situation. Other passengers have also been booked on other airlines. PAL said “safety remains the cornerstone of PAL operations. It is seeking the understanding of its passengers as it focuses on ensuring the immediate return to operation of the aircraft.”

BENJIE L. VERGARA