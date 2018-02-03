Technology to boost financial inclusion

Digital finance will make it possible for emerging economies like the Philippines to attain financial inclusion, a Cabinet official said at a workshop organized by the Alibaba Group for a visiting Philippine delegation.

“As a finance professional, I am profoundly impressed by the immense technological progress achieved in the field of digital finance. That progress not only enhances payments systems and improved remittance processing, they make possible a more inclusive financial system,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd was quoted as saying at the opening of the three-day New Economy Workshop organized by the Alibaba Business School in Hangzhou, China.

“I am sure these advances will help us make our economic development more inclusive. All Filipinos will benefit from the information and insight we expect to gain over the next few days,” he added.

The future, Dominguez continued, is tied with evolution of artificial intelligence where Alibaba “is at the cutting edge.”

“Artificial intelligence could solve many of our most intractable problems,” he claimed.

Dominguez thanked Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma for “pulling out all the stops” in setting up a comprehensive series of lectures tailor-made for the Philippine setting.

“The Filipino delegation is greatly honored by the generous preparations you have made for this workshop. I assure our hosts we shall all be listening intently and looking at ways the new technologies you are developing could find applications in addressing the specific problems we face,” he said.

The workshop is the first overseas government training program organized by the Alibaba Business School, which is focused on implementing Alibaba Group’s e-commerce training system and empowering leaders and entrepreneurs with knowledge and insights on how to succeed the digital age.