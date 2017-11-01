Technology to boost SME sector

TECHNOLOGY will serve as an enabler of growth for both employees and businesses, particularly in the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector, technology solutions provider Cisco said.

Bidhan Roy, general manager SMB (small- and medium-sized businesses) Markets and Distributions in Cisco Asean, told reporters in a chance interview that the expertise of employees both in SMEs or large corporations is going to be “even more enhanced in the times to come.”

“Hence, technology is not going to be a disruptor to human jobs but it is going to be an enabler of human jobs,” he said.

“In the context of SMEs, definitely this will not replace jobs. This will enable them to leverage things that they did not have before,” stressed Enri Rodriguez, Cisco country manager.

Rodriguez said that when SMEs are equipped with technology, it would facilitate growth and opportunities not just for the businesses but also for job creation.

“[I]f you enhanced them, then they are the brick-and-mortar that will more enhance their productivity on the ground. Then they will have more capacity to hire more people for their core business,” Rodriguez said.

Cisco cited data from Department of Trade and Industry showing that the country has a huge number of SMEs, roughly 95 percent of total enterprises, which employs 60 percent of the workforce and contributes to up to 30 percent of the Philippine gross domestic product.

Cisco said SMEs need to look into the right technologies that could provide them security, greater productivity and ways to improve operational efficiency.