TECO launches ‘An Amazing Short Break in Taiwan’ essay contest

To promote cultural and mutual understanding between Taiwan and the Philippines and to encourage more Filipinos to discover the beauty of Taiwan—the closest neighbor of the Philippine in the north—the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines launches “An Amazing Short Break in Taiwan” essay contest.

The contest is open to all Filipino nationals describing why Taiwan is an ideal and safe place, in particular for their whole family to have a short break there, in not more than 500 words.

Subject can be about scenery, history, food, shopping, technology, cheap air fares, short distance (1 hour and 45 minutes), leisure farm(s), medical services, culture, lifestyle, Taiwan-Philippine relations, sharing commonalities and values, folk arts, movies and education.

One photo that relates to the beauty of Taiwan and one video not more than two minutes describing the essay, photo(s), and what’s most impressive or most amazing in Taiwan are also required.

Two First Prize winners will be chosen, where each winner will receive one economy roundtrip air ticket between Manila and Taiwan plus three-day accommodation in Taipei. Two Second Prize winners will each receive Taiwan Asus Zen Phone 3 worth over P10, 000. Third, Fourth and Fifth Prize winners will receive gift certificates ranging from P4, 000 to P6, 000.

Contestants may email their entries including the essay, photo and video together with their contact number and scanned valid Philippine I.D to TECO not later than 5 p.m. on September 26, 2016 at amazingtaiwan2016@gmail.com.

Winners will be handed their prizes during the ROC’s (Taiwan) National Day Celebration on October 10 between 7:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m at the Sofitel Plaza.

All entries submitted must be the original creations of the contestants, who will abide by copyright regulations. Once submitted, entries submitted become TECO’s property and has the right to execute any forms of distribution and publicity.

For any questions and inquiries, please call (632) 887-66-88 ext. 141; or email: pressdivisionteco@gmail.com or check TECO’s official website at www.roc-taiwan.org/ph.