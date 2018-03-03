Tecson-Bustos tandem batters foes in 18th Belle Cup

Jenz Tecson and Marianne Bustos carded a 112 to take the overall team championship crown in the 18th Belle Cup held last February 21 to 24 at the Tagaytay Highlands and Midlands Golf and Country Club.

Judeson Eustaquio and Marty Ilagan, meanwhile, sizzled with 124 points to cop the best gross team award.

Division I champion Jordan Mamaril and Gino Olivares had 115 to edge out first runner-up Adones Baluyut and Rodel Mangulabnan by one stroke, 116. RJ Rizada and Kevin Lachica finished third with 119.

In Division II, the duo of Ramil Villanueva and Arsenic Laurel carded a 113 aggregate to clinch the top honors. Greg Pangan and Romeo Arseo had a 115 to finish second via countback due to lower team handicap of 12 against Hermie Perez and Wendell Lucido.

The tandem of Sonny Bitong and Ramon Torres claimed the Division III crown after winning via countback with 126 points over first runner-up Pepito Bengzon and Ricardo Nimo and second runner-up Arnel Racadio and Bong Alejo.

Ladies division champion Kathy Uy and Mabel Salivio finished with 119 beating the duo of Yvette Ilagan and Kristine Torralba as well the tandem of Totelle Dimson and Matet Salivio, who both had 122 points to finish second and third, respectively.

Wally Cervantes and Ronnie Caballeros topped the sponsors division with 125.

The annual member and guest tournament was backed by major sponsors Belle Corporation, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot Lipa.