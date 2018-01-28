Tectonic quakes jolt Surigao Sur

Three consecutive tectonic earthquakes hit Marihatag, Surigao del Sur at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. The first quake struck at about 10:16 a.m. with 2.0 magnitude and depth of 105 kilometers, followed by a 3.8 magnitude with 28 km depth at 10:30 a.m. and the third and last quake was recorded later with a 4.9 magnitude and 25 km depth. Intensity 3 was felt in Marihatag town and Bislig City. No aftershocks and damages were reported from the tremors in the area.