Teen, 5 others killed in another round of anti-crime operations in Manila

A TOTAL of six alleged criminals, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed overnight in Manila on Thursday, police said Friday.

According to the Homicide Section of the Manila Police District, the first to fall was a certain Jonjon, 17, who allegedly resisted arrest and shot it out with policemen about 10 p.m. near the Post Office in Ermita, Manila.

Also killed was a certain Paulo, aged between 18 to 22 years old, 5’4” in height, with star tattoo on his right shoulder. He died about 1:30 a.m. Friday along President Quirino Avenue in Pandacan.

The two were allegedly robbers.

The four others were drug pushers: Mel John Galman, 26; and Jessie Yumang, 40 of 2359 J. Tejeron Street, Barangay 781 Santa Ana; and, Edmel Santiago, and Joey Santos, both residents of 2083 San Roque Street, Santa Ana.

Police recovered a number of sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and various pistols.

Before this, Manila police killed 25 individuals, including 14 alleged pushers, the other day in another aggressive anti-criminality operation. JAIME R. PILAPIL

