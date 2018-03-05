Teen actress turns off fans and other stories

One of the petite yet pretty faces in showbiz, this teen actress (TA) is the subject of a complaint among young fans who once chanced upon her on the set of a teleserye in which she plays a major role.

An apparently irked fan laments, “It was very obvious that she felt uncomfortable with fans mobbing her, pero anong ginagawa ng ‘para-paraan’? To stop us from going near her, either she’d lay her arms on her partner or she’d pretend talking to someone on her mobile phone.”

Turned off, the fan blurts out: “Excuse me but of all the loveteams, theirs is the least popular (citing four others which belong to a rival TV network)!”

The TA’s treatment toward her fans seems true to her last name.

* * *

Who cares if showbiz work comes in trickles? This has never been a problem to this macho character actor (MCA).

During his early years in showbiz, MCA would get frequently booked on dates with either rich matron or gay clients—or both—for a price reportedly commensurate to his natural gift.

Now that several years have been added to his age (he must be in his mid-40s now, but he’s still got it somehow) it’s still business as usual this time though MCA keeps a stable of young male talents whom he arranges bookings for his former clientele.

The catch is that if his talent does not show up at the appointed place and time, MCA has this for a bargain: “Puwede bang ako na lang uli?”

* * *

Wonder if this skinny host-actress (SHA) is still a pain in the neck among the network-hired makeup artists (MAs).

Back in the TV station where she was trained to take on hosting jobs, the ones who’d do makeup on her (before facing the cameras on her daily program) would complain about how difficult it was to even apply foundation on her face.

“Saan ka naman kasi nakakita na natutulog yung minimeyk-apan mo, tapos ibabaling sa kabilang side yung mukha niya? Kami naman, nakasunod sa direksiyon ng mukha niya, dusa talaga ang pagme-make up sa kanya,” whined one of the MAs, in fact, the most tolerant in the group.

Once the SHA’s co-host, with whom she shared the same cramped dressing room at the studio, had to tell this straight to her face when she awoke: “Hoy babae, maawa ka naman sa mga makeup artist, no!”

Soon after, the SHA transferred to a rival network. If she hasn’t mended her ways, for sure, her elder sister—who came way ahead of her—is the one admonishing her.