Teen in Caloocan robbery positive for gunpowder residue–police forensic expert

THE teen suspected of robbery in Caloocan whom police had killed tested positive for gunpowder residue, a forensic expert of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Tuesday.

Testifying at the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, Supt. Liagay Sim of the PNP Crime Laboratory also said that there were abrasions in the body of Carl Arnaiz, 19, which suggested that he was dragged.

Arnaiz’s case surfaced in the ongoing investigation on the death of another teen, Kian de los Santos, amid questions by Sen. Grace Poe who drew similarities between the two deaths, one of which was both were killed by Caloocan police.

Police claimed that both victims fought back, prompting them to fire back and consequently kill the two. De los Santos was killed on Aug. 16, Arnaiz on Aug. 18.

While the PNP crime laboratory found gunpowder residue on Arnaiz, Erwin Erfe, forensic expert of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), told Poe that he did not perform a similar test on Arnaiz.

Erfe said, however, that there were some indications that Arnaiz was mugged before he was killed.

“It looks like victim was handcuffed; had marks of handcuff. It appears the victim was mugged,” Erfe told the Senate committee.

Erfe also said that there was no indication that Arnaiz was shot at close range based on the five gunshot wounds he sustained.

Arnaiz was shot dead on Aug. 18 when a taxi driver, who claimed he was robbed, sought the help of police.

The driver pointed to Arnaiz as the alleged robber and after a search found him.

Police claimed that Arnaiz fired at them, forcing them to shoot back and kill him.

De los Santos was accused of being a drug courier, which his parents denied.

De los Santos is the latest victim of President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war and his death sparked fresh calls from human rights advocates to put an end to the bloody campaign. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA