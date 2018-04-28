Teen golfer attacked by goose

Instead of a coveted birdie during the seventh hole of Michigan high school golf tournament, Isaac Couling encountered a relentless goose.

While Couling was walking down the seventh hole fairway Saturday, he was met by an aggressive goose. Photos show the 16-year-old sophomore running away from the goose before he fell and his bag tumbled with him.

A parent at Blissfield High School, Devon Pitts, captured the goose attack in a series of photos that have been shared tens of thousands of time online. Pitts told PGA.com she was taking the photos for fun and was heading back to the clubhouse to get refreshments prior to the attack.

“I’m not going to lie, I was laughing quite hard after the attack was over,” Pitts told PGA.com. “Isaac spoke with me after the match. I showed him the pictures and we were just laughing.”

Those pictures were shared online by Blissfield Athletics and have been retweeted more than 14,000 times and liked by more than 35,000 people since Sunday.

Couling, a Concord High School student, joked with The Detroit News that no one came to help him.

“All the coaches saw it from the clubhouse. You could see it from there,” said Couling, who also told The Detroit News he dived three times before shooing the goose away with his foot. “It’s pretty crazy. All my friends were talking about it.”

Couling was not hurt. In fact, he was able to par the hole, The Detroit News reported.

Blissfield’s athletic director, Steve Babbitt, saw the event transpire. There was a goose nest nearby.

“Isaac Couling … was just walking with his bag, when up from behind them and to the right came a guard goose protecting the nest,” Babbitt told PGA.com.

TNS