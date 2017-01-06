Saturday, January 7, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»Teen hit by stray bullet dies

    Teen hit by stray bullet dies

    0
    By on Today's Headline Photos, Top Stories

    Emilyn Villanueva Calano, the teenager hit by a stray bullet while watching a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, died Wednesday night.

    GONE Emilyn’s mother comforts her crying child during the wake held for the teenager felled by a bullet on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO BY MIKE DE JUAN

    GONE Emilyn’s mother comforts her crying child during the wake held for the teenager felled by a bullet on New Year’s Eve. PHOTO BY MIKE DE JUAN

    Calano never woke up from her coma and was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

    Her body was autopsied because officials wanted to find out the trajectory of the bullet that lodged in her brain.

    Emilyn was standing a few meters away from her house in Malabon City when she was hit.

    However, the Malabon Police claimed that the teenager was a victim of indiscriminate firing, an angle that was rejected by her family and the Department of Health.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Leave A Reply