Teen hit by stray bullet dies

Emilyn Villanueva Calano, the teenager hit by a stray bullet while watching a fireworks display on New Year’s Eve, died Wednesday night.

Calano never woke up from her coma and was pronounced dead at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He body was autopsied because officials wanted to find out the trajectory of the bullet that lodged in her brain.

Emilyn was standing a few meters away from her house in Malabon City when she was hit.

However, the Malabon Police claimed that the teenager was a victim of indiscriminate firing, an angle that was rejected by her family and the Department of Health.

Micah Yvana M. Vardeleon