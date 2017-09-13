Teen known to family, friends as Reynaldo de Guzman laid to rest

THE body believed to be Reynaldo “Kulot” de Guzman’s was laid to rest on Wednesday, despite the assertion by the Philippine National Police (PNP) that the boy who was buried was not de Guzman.

De Guzman was buried at the Pasig Public Cemetery. Family and friends were emotional as they were positive that the one laid to rest was the 14-year-old boy whose badly bruised body was found in Nueva Ecija days after he was reported missing.

Department of Justice (DOJ) personnel provided security during the burial as De Guzman’s father, Eduardo Gabriel, and mother, Lina, have been placed under the witness protection program. The older de Guzman even wore a bullet proof vest.

The funeral convoy traveled from the de Guzman home in Cainta, Rizal, passing through San Antonio Abad Parish for a eulogy mass, and then to the Pasig City Public Cemetery.

During the mass, Parish Priest Father Jun Sanchez gave a homily where he criticized politicians whom he viewed as using the killing of “Reynaldo” for their political gain.

“To our leaders, I wish we would avoid politicizing. The election campaign is over. We still have a lot of problems to face,” Sanchez said.

On Tuesday night, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) went to the wake of de Guzman and tried to take him away, incurring the ire of his father, who refused to turn his son over to the CIDG.

The older de Guzman refuted the DNA test conducted by PNP, calling it “illegal” because his family didn’t give its consent to extract samples from them. He said he was “very confused” at that time that he didn’t know what was happening.

The PNP said that the parents of de Guzman must bring back the body found in Nueva Ecija because it could be considered a new case and a new investigation must be conducted.

“With this DNA result, are they going to bury the cadaver that they do not own? It has to go back to who is handling the case,” Chief Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesman, said.

De Guzman was a friend of Carl Angelo Arnaiz, the 19-year-old boy who allegedly tried to rob a taxi driver but was killed in an alleged shootout with responding police who claimed that he fought back.