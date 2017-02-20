Teen rebel slain in Zamboanga clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A young communist fighter – Jaboy Pruto, 16, – was killed in a clash with government troops in the town of Lakewood, in Zamboanga del Sur on Sunday. Senior Supt. Avelmar Renan Garambas, the town’s police chief, said soldiers from the 53rd Infantry Battalion tracked down a band of New People’s Army (NPA) in the village of Gasa that triggered a clash. He said the body of Pruto was recovered after the firefight. There was no immediate statement from the NPA, but police said it has ordered a tight security in the town to protect civilians from possible retaliation of the rebels.