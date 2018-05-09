Teen singing sensation Edray teams up with global R&B act

Hashtag #PinoyPride is viral once again as another Filipina singer releases a collaborative single with an international act. Shortly after Bossa Nova Queen Sitti and former Westlife member Shane Filan joined forces to record the single, “Need You Now,” and Dance Princess Maja Salvador released a love-filled ballad singing with Thai pianist/singer Tor Saksit in “Falling Into You,” it’s teen singer Edray who’s followed suit, teaming up with American-Indian R&B singer Dasu via the dance-pop summer track “Okay.”

Released on April 27, the single was featured on New Music Fridays playlist of Spotify not just in the Philippines but also in Southeast Asian countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. Okay has since been on Spotify Philippines’ Viral 50.

The song was written by Dasu who shares that the single talks about forgetting all the noise when in a relationship to be able to live in the moment. Edray on the other hand says that the lyrics of the song are inspiring since it talks about one person afraid to love and another ready to love without fear.

The teen singer further shares she couldn’t hide her excitement when she found out about the collaborative project made possible by her label MCA Music and Universal Music India.

“I couldn’t believe that this could happen to me I’m very thankful to my label,” Edray enthused. “It’s great how music brings people from different countries and cultures together.”

The 17-year-old singer-songwriter first gained attention from her stint on the first season of “The Voice Kids Philippines” where she became a semi-finalist under Team Bamboo. Her first two singles “Puedepende” and “Bwelo Lang” (featuring Juan Karlos Labajo) have more than a million streams each on Spotify with a very pop sound.

She also released her self-titled album in 2017 featuring the single “Wala Lang” under MCA Music, earning the reputation of having one of the most unique voices in the industry today.

Meanwhile, American singer, songwriter and model Dasu was born in the United States from Indian descent and raised in Hong Kong. Discovered by Rishi Rich—the producer behind Jay Sean—Dasu was signed under Universal Music India.

His single “Turn Back Time,” which features Jamaican talent Charly Black, has more than five million views on his Vevo channel and has been featured on the UK’s BBC Radio.

Having traveled to different parts of the world at a young age, his music taste is worldly and eclectic.

Dasu shares that he is very pleased with the final result of the track once he heard it with Edray’s chill vocals. He shares the teen singer’s excitement to share the song with everyone and is just as thankful for the opportunity.

Okay is out now and is available for download on iTunes and SPINNR, and streaming on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music. To listen to the song, log on to MCAMusic.lnk.to/Okay_EdrayDasu

* * *

There is another reason to be Filipino and proud with the TNT Boys on the roll. After “Big Shot” belter and “The Voice Kids PH” Season 2 champion Elha Nympha first made waves at “Little Big Shots” US in 2017 and “Little Big Stars: Le Grand Show Des Petits” in France this year, it’s time for the group of Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto and Kiefer Sanchez to shine on the world stage. Like Elha, these boys were featured on both Little Big Shots editions abroad.

The trio impressed the British and Americans crowd and respective hosts Dawn French and Steve Harvey with their performance of Beyonce’spower ballad “Listen.”

Television host Ellen DeGeneres, who is also one of the producers of the US show even promoted them via Twitter, saying, “Beyonce, I hope you watch Sunday’s episode of #LittleBigShots,” uploading video of the teaser.

The video of TNT singing in the UK was uploaded on April 22 and now has more than one million views. The US episode, on the other hand, was aired ion April 29 and the video on the show’s Facebook page continues to go viral with more than 25 million views.

The TNT Boys, who were finalists of ABS-CBN Showtime’s “Tawag ng Tanghalan Kids,” gained popularity after their impromptu performance of “Listen” on “Gandang Gabi Vice” hit the internet.

They joined the latest season of ABS-CBN’s “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids,” which premiered on Saturday.

* * *

Lastly, Filipino-Singaporean child prodigy Miguel Antonio released a brand-new single entitled, “Ship In A Mason Jar,” under Warner Music Singapore. He became known for his power vocals that was name-checked by award-winning music producer and songwriter David Foster to perform at the “David Foster & Friends” concert in the Lion City. He was also invited by apl.de.ap of The Black Eyed Peas to join him before a 9,000-capacity crowd at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, California.

With a brand new pop-rock direction, Miguel started writing songs one year ago with Singaporean producer-songwriter Amir Masoh.

“It was a whole crash course into song writing. I had the chance to watch him produce the song and his workflow. I learnt something new each session and I left that valuable experience with the tools I needed to continue writing. That said, this single is the most input I’ve ever had in terms of song writing, and I got to sit in through the whole production process, which was pretty good,” the now 17-year old singer said.

And results take form in Ship In A Mason Jar.

As a young singer-songwriter, Miguel, who considers Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars among his influences, is able to capture the emotions of growing pains and teenage issues. Catchy, uplifting and wholly inspiring, Ship in A Mason Jar depicts the complex emotions in life and how one overcomes it.

Miguel is currently based in Singapore but still goes to the Philippines for vacations as he divides his time between school and a rising music career. As he begins the next chapter of his life, Miguel looks forward to bringing his passion to new heights on the path of an already amazing musical journey.

Ship In A Mason Jar is out now and available for download on iTunes, and for streaming on Spotify, Deezer and Apple Music. Listen to the track via wmsg.lnk.to/miguel-shipinamasonjar.